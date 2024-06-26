AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
DGKC 90.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
HBL 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.49%)
HUBC 166.83 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.9%)
HUMNL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.99%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.46%)
PAEL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.9%)
SNGP 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,309 Increased By 63.6 (0.77%)
BR30 26,551 Increased By 136.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,394 Increased By 453.3 (0.58%)
KSE30 25,400 Increased By 212.8 (0.84%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices muted with US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 10:47am

Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday ahead of crucial US inflation data due this week, which could offer more clarity on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut this year.

Spot gold was flat at $2,319.95 per ounce, as of 0337 GMT.

US gold futures held their ground at $2,331.30.

The dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year yields also edged higher.

“Higher Treasury yields and a firmer US dollar overnight on the back of hawkish Fed comments have driven some weakness in gold prices this morning, as the call for a quicker policy easing failed to find much validation from policymakers,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

US Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday reiterated her view that holding the policy rate steady “for some time” will probably be enough to bring inflation under control, but also repeated her willingness to raise borrowing costs if needed.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said “at some point” it will be time to cut interest rates.

The US first-quarter gross domestic product estimates are due on Thursday, and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report on Friday.

“The risks comes with any upside surprise in inflation, which could trigger more uncertainty around Fed policies and may see further unwinding in the yellow metal,” IG’s Jun Rong added. Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices fall

“Dips in the gold price remain relatively shallow courtesy of buyers stepping in from the sidelines on price retreats,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a note.

Waterer added that the $2,368 level would need to be breached for gold to surpass the highs from last week.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $28.94, platinum climbed 0.8% to $989.70, while palladium lost 0.5% to $943.49.

Gold Bullion rates LME gold Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices muted with US inflation data in focus

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

PPP decides to vote for budget

Read more stories