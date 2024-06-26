Gold prices fall

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Tuesday inched down but silver stood unchanged, traders said.

The precious metal lost Rs 500 and Rs 429 to reach Rs 241500 per tola and Rs 207047 per 10 grams, separately.

On the world market, bullion value also fell briefly by $2 to $2326 per ounce with silver standing at $30 an ounce, traders quoted.

Locally, silver was available for the unchanged Rs 2850 per tola and Rs 2443.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

