Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Press Release Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 08:26am

SUKKUR: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that criminals of Kachha Area in Sindh, except hardened criminals, willing to surrender to the state should be gradually brought into the mainstream and rehabilitated to make them responsible and productive citizens of the country. He called for taking stern action against hardcore criminals involved in heinous crimes.

The President further emphasised the need to improve the road, health, and education infrastructure of the Kachha Areas on a priority basis to improve the socio-economic condition of the people.

He advised that a Qaumi Jirga, comprising of tribal chiefs, should be convened to engage and negotiate with the local population to bring normalcy, prevent crimes, deweaponize and improve the security situation in the Area.

Two key members of ‘Shar gang’ killed: Bugti tribe joins police in katcha area operation

The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the security/law and order situation in Sindh, at Sukkur, on Monday.

Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Waqar Qadir Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DG Ranger Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, GOC 16 Div Major General Aamer Amin, and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The President was briefed about the law-and-order situation in Sindh and the implementation status of the directions given during the last meeting held on 1st May 2024.

He was apprised that the crimes and violence in Sindh, especially in Karachi and Kachha Areas, had witnessed a declining trend due to the effective strategy adopted by the police and Rangers.

