Two key members of ‘Shar gang’ killed: Bugti tribe joins police in katcha area operation

KARACHI: Two notorious dacoits were killed in fierce clash between forces and a gang of katcha area in joint operation of police and Ranges on Sindh-Punjab boarder.

According to the report, notorious dacoit Alam Shar and his accomplice who were members of the Shar Gang were killed by retaliatory firing of the forces.

Police said that the dacoits also fired rocket launchers at the police in the fight between forces and the notorious dacoit gang of Sanu Shar.

Punjab Police, Sindh Police and Rangers are conducting operation of dacoits together, police said. The targeted operation is being conducted to recover the hostages, police added.

More police force has been called and fire fighting continued between the robbers and the police forces.

Meanwhile, Police and Rangers have started a joint operation against dacoits in the katcha area of Gahilpur and Kashmore to recover the hostages.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers has cordoned off the katcha area while the entry and exit routes of the katcha have also been sealed. Police sources said APC chain armoured vehicles are also participating in the operation.

During the operation, firing continues between forces and robbers.

Police sources said that Ronti’s katcha dacoits will try to escape from Kashmore’s katcha area and will be arrested.

Bugti tribe volunteer squad has come to help the police in katcha area of Deharki as Bugti tribe squad equipped with modern weapons has become part of the operation to revenge the killing of Bugti Sardar.

According to police sources, four months ago while travelling on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway where bandits killed Sardar Abdul Rahman Bugti during a robbery and injured three of his close relatives.

For this reason, more than a dozen armed men of the Bugti tribes have started an operation in katacha with the help of police.

Police said that a Bugti squad has attacked the dacoit’s dens and killed a dacoit Alam Shar and injured his partner. Meanwhile, two volunteers have also been injured.