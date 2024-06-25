Anti-terror operation– need for consensus

EDITORIAL: The government’s announcement regarding the launch of a new counter-terrorism campaign, namely Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, has been a long overdue one, given the surging terror threat that has posed grave dangers to national security over the last few years.

The decision, which was taken during a meeting of the Central Apex Committee of the National Action Plan on June 22, outlines a multipronged strategy that will encompass not just a much-needed military component meant to dismantle the terror ecosystem, it also envisages diplomatic, socioeconomic and legislative initiatives, hopefully indicating that the ruling elite now realises that the war on terror cannot be won on the battlefield alone, and there are non-military aspects that need to be addressed as well if we want to eradicate this menace once and for all.

The last few years have seen the TTP and others of its ilk – emboldened by the return to power in Kabul of the Afghan Taliban – ratchet up their murderous activities across the country.

The grave national security situation has been crying out for the launch of a decisive campaign against terrorists for a long time now, but for reasons unknown it is only now that the attention of the rulers has been directed towards this threat in a meaningful manner.

This much-delayed initiation of the counter-terror campaign has ended up giving the impression that it is external influence that has prodded our leadership towards finally addressing the issue in a decisive manner.

During the prime minister’s recent visit to Beijing, his hosts had stressed upon the need to protect Chinese nationals and CPEC projects in Pakistan, and the necessity of a secure, predictable business environment to maintain the interest of Chinese investors in the country.

While the concerns expressed by the Chinese are valid, it is essential that the government dispels any impression that this operation is being initiated under any external pressure. As has been evident for a long time now, the menace of terrorism has endangered our national security and the lives of innocent citizens. This is indeed our war, and it is in our national interest to initiate counter-terror measures that help eradicate nefarious elements bent upon questioning the writ of the state.

The government will do well to thoroughly emphasise this message going forward. It must also ensure the buy-in of all sections of society, especially those residing in parts of the country that will be most impacted by the counter-terror campaign, as well as address the reservations that political parties may have regarding its various contours.

In this regard, apart from taking parliament into confidence, as demanded by opposition parties, it is essential that the government also convenes an All-Parties Conference (APC). It should be noted that during previous moments of grave national importance, APCs have played their due role in forging a sense of unity, as was the case in the days immediately after the APS massacre as well as following the downing of the Indian aircraft in the aftermath of the Balakot incursion by India in 2019. This is as grave a moment as any in our history and requires the support of all strata of society.

At the same time, opposition parties must also realise that the current state of national security is an untenable one, and any criticism of the counter-terror campaign for political reasons alone must be avoided.

One also hopes that the non-military aspects of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam focus on dismantling the ecosystem of hate that has evolved over the years, turning Pakistani society into a fertile breeding ground for all manner of extremist ideology.

Therefore, apart from taking the fight to the terror outfits that have caused much bloodshed in recent times, the government will also do well to prioritise initiatives that focus on de-radicalising our social spaces and address the root causes of extremism.

