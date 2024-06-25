AIRLINK 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
BOP 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.05%)
DGKC 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
PPL 118.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
UNITY 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.1 (0.24%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 28.1 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,347 Increased By 114.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 25,335 Increased By 30.6 (0.12%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-25

Anti-terror operation– need for consensus

Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

EDITORIAL: The government’s announcement regarding the launch of a new counter-terrorism campaign, namely Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, has been a long overdue one, given the surging terror threat that has posed grave dangers to national security over the last few years.

The decision, which was taken during a meeting of the Central Apex Committee of the National Action Plan on June 22, outlines a multipronged strategy that will encompass not just a much-needed military component meant to dismantle the terror ecosystem, it also envisages diplomatic, socioeconomic and legislative initiatives, hopefully indicating that the ruling elite now realises that the war on terror cannot be won on the battlefield alone, and there are non-military aspects that need to be addressed as well if we want to eradicate this menace once and for all.

The last few years have seen the TTP and others of its ilk – emboldened by the return to power in Kabul of the Afghan Taliban – ratchet up their murderous activities across the country.

The grave national security situation has been crying out for the launch of a decisive campaign against terrorists for a long time now, but for reasons unknown it is only now that the attention of the rulers has been directed towards this threat in a meaningful manner.

This much-delayed initiation of the counter-terror campaign has ended up giving the impression that it is external influence that has prodded our leadership towards finally addressing the issue in a decisive manner.

During the prime minister’s recent visit to Beijing, his hosts had stressed upon the need to protect Chinese nationals and CPEC projects in Pakistan, and the necessity of a secure, predictable business environment to maintain the interest of Chinese investors in the country.

While the concerns expressed by the Chinese are valid, it is essential that the government dispels any impression that this operation is being initiated under any external pressure. As has been evident for a long time now, the menace of terrorism has endangered our national security and the lives of innocent citizens. This is indeed our war, and it is in our national interest to initiate counter-terror measures that help eradicate nefarious elements bent upon questioning the writ of the state.

The government will do well to thoroughly emphasise this message going forward. It must also ensure the buy-in of all sections of society, especially those residing in parts of the country that will be most impacted by the counter-terror campaign, as well as address the reservations that political parties may have regarding its various contours.

In this regard, apart from taking parliament into confidence, as demanded by opposition parties, it is essential that the government also convenes an All-Parties Conference (APC). It should be noted that during previous moments of grave national importance, APCs have played their due role in forging a sense of unity, as was the case in the days immediately after the APS massacre as well as following the downing of the Indian aircraft in the aftermath of the Balakot incursion by India in 2019. This is as grave a moment as any in our history and requires the support of all strata of society.

At the same time, opposition parties must also realise that the current state of national security is an untenable one, and any criticism of the counter-terror campaign for political reasons alone must be avoided.

One also hopes that the non-military aspects of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam focus on dismantling the ecosystem of hate that has evolved over the years, turning Pakistani society into a fertile breeding ground for all manner of extremist ideology.

Therefore, apart from taking the fight to the terror outfits that have caused much bloodshed in recent times, the government will also do well to prioritise initiatives that focus on de-radicalising our social spaces and address the root causes of extremism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TTP national security CPEC LEAs CPEC Projects National Action Plan Apex Committee meeting anti terrorism operation Azm e Istehkam

Comments

200 characters

Anti-terror operation– need for consensus

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories