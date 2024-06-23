AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-23

Banned outfits: CTD arrests 22 suspects

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 22 suspected persons linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 152 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 152 suspected persons were interrogated and 22 suspected persons were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested alleged terrorists are Muhammad Abdullah, Hamidullah, Kamal Khan, Syed Mohsin Raza, Allah Datta Saqib, Muhammad Nadeem, Saad Manzar, Moozam Hayat, Muhammad Akram Khan, Muhammad Ramadan, Feroze Khan, Muhammad Zohaib Hashmi, Muhammad Shoaib, Yasir Rehman Jagranwi, Asif Khan, Saeed Khan, Syed Rasool, Ameerullah, Muhammad Umar, Anwar Shah, Waris Khan, Muhammad Ahmad and Muhammad Siddiq.

The sources said they belong to the banned organizations Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Sipah Sahaba Pakistan Daesh and Blochistan Lobration Army. He said that the arrest of these suspected persons was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Attock, Sheikhupura, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Chakwal, Gujranullah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi.

He said that the explosives 1645 grams, hand grenades 03, IED bombs 01, detonators 12, safety fuse wire 32 feet, pistol with 28 bullets 04, banned books 09, banned magazines 02, pamphlets 212, stickers 323, 02 flags, 03 receipt books, 03 mobile phones and 78500 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CTD Counter Terrorism Department

Comments

200 characters

Banned outfits: CTD arrests 22 suspects

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Budget debate: MPs emphasize on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

PTI leader demands army chief convene moot on security of Chinese citizens

Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

Reply to SC against PHC judgment: SIC not entitled to reserved seats: ECP

‘Indecent remarks’ NA speaker suspends Mastikhel’s membership

Opposition sees lack of transparency in Punjab budget

Read more stories