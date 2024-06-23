Banned outfits: CTD arrests 22 suspects

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 22 suspected persons linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 152 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 152 suspected persons were interrogated and 22 suspected persons were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested alleged terrorists are Muhammad Abdullah, Hamidullah, Kamal Khan, Syed Mohsin Raza, Allah Datta Saqib, Muhammad Nadeem, Saad Manzar, Moozam Hayat, Muhammad Akram Khan, Muhammad Ramadan, Feroze Khan, Muhammad Zohaib Hashmi, Muhammad Shoaib, Yasir Rehman Jagranwi, Asif Khan, Saeed Khan, Syed Rasool, Ameerullah, Muhammad Umar, Anwar Shah, Waris Khan, Muhammad Ahmad and Muhammad Siddiq.

The sources said they belong to the banned organizations Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Sipah Sahaba Pakistan Daesh and Blochistan Lobration Army. He said that the arrest of these suspected persons was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Attock, Sheikhupura, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Chakwal, Gujranullah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi.

He said that the explosives 1645 grams, hand grenades 03, IED bombs 01, detonators 12, safety fuse wire 32 feet, pistol with 28 bullets 04, banned books 09, banned magazines 02, pamphlets 212, stickers 323, 02 flags, 03 receipt books, 03 mobile phones and 78500 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024