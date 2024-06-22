AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
LHC seeks CDRs Ghulam Shabir

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed a cellular company to provide the CDRs of Ghulam Shabir alleged abducted brother of former advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill within a week.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the police abducted Ghulam Shabbir when he was on his way to Islamabad.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a police report saying investigation was underway following registration of a FIR registered about the alleged abduction of Ghulam Shabbir.

The law officer said the police checked all routes and vehicles and inquired with the motorway police but there had been no progress. He said advertisements have been published in newspapers for the recovery of the alleged abducted person.

