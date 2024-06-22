Maritime, aquaculture: Irish co JFC Marin keen to invest in country

KARACHI: An Irish company, JFC Marin, has planned to launch its operations in Pakistan in maritime and aquaculture sectors, focusing to introduce its innovative technology and cutting-edge solutions.

JFC Marine Dublin is keen to bring FDI in Pakistan through joint-venture with the private sector, said a local partner Dr Noman Said.

The Irish company aims to develop and promote sustainable aquaculture practices in Pakistan in line with the objectives of Special Investment Facilitation for achieving maximum food security, he added.

Pakistan made headline in recent months as the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) signed a 50-year concession agreement with the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in June last year for the handling of the Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited with the planned investment of $220 million.

A number of companies announced their investments plans, including the global shipping giant, AP Moller–Maersk (Maersk).

The Irish company has signed a strategic partnership with us for exploring opportunities in our country, which will ultimately foster capacity building, and technology transfer in Pakistan.

The collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on Pakistan’s maritime sector especially use of Polyethylene Navigation Buoys along with use of intelligent and State of the Art Aids to Navigation and introduction of aquaculture industry, contributing to the country’s food security, economic growth, generating employment and environmental sustainability.

