BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 21, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,810.49
High: 80,059.87
Low: 78,169.03
Net Change: 8.96
Volume (000): 207,384
Value (000): 15,054,633
Makt Cap (000) 2,476,200,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,161.41
NET CH (-) 12.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,793.22
NET CH (-) 221.87
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,646.86
NET CH (-) 13.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,308.31
NET CH (+) 1008.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,580.90
NET CH (-) 51.9
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,005.51
NET CH (-) 51.83
------------------------------------
As on: 21- JUNE-2024
====================================
