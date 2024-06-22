KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 21, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,810.49 High: 80,059.87 Low: 78,169.03 Net Change: 8.96 Volume (000): 207,384 Value (000): 15,054,633 Makt Cap (000) 2,476,200,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,161.41 NET CH (-) 12.58 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,793.22 NET CH (-) 221.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,646.86 NET CH (-) 13.67 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,308.31 NET CH (+) 1008.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,580.90 NET CH (-) 51.9 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,005.51 NET CH (-) 51.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 21- JUNE-2024 ====================================

