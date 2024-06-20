Body of one climber recovered: Search operation to locate Japanese climber called off

ISLAMABAD: The search operation to locate a Japanese climber, who went missing along with another mountaineer, was called off on Wednesday after body of one one climber was recovered. The Pakistan Adventure Tour company said that the search operation has been halted as one body had been recovered.

The climbers, Ryuseki Hiraoka and Atsushi Taguchi, went missing on June 10 while climbing Spantik Peak, which stands at 7,027 meters above the sea level.

On June 15, the civil administration of the Gilgit-Baltistan confirmed one body had been found.

The search for the second climber continued with the help of a team, including two Pakistan Army helicopters, crewed by high-altitude climbers and experts.

According to reports, the search operation was stopped as rescuers tried their best and continued search for the second body but to no avail due heavy snow in the mountains.

Spantik, popularly called the Golden Peak, is largely viewed as more accessible and straightforward. The Japanese climbers were attempting to summit it in the Karakoram Range.

