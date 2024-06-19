Ahsan Iqbal slams ‘smear campaign’ against Pakistan-China ties

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday slammed what he called a smear campaign targeting Pakistan-China ties and warned action against those involved, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Iqbal said state interests should not be jeopardised for political gains, emphasising the need for a clear distinction between the two.

The minister accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of “launching campaigns against institutions and employing trolling tactics to achieve their political objectives”.

Iqbal said the Pakistan-China friendship was “higher than the stars” and that such “smear campaigns” for political reasons risked the stability of the state.

Iqbal accused the PTI of attempting to create an impression that relations between Pakistan and China have deteriorated, despite the recent collaborations in the space sector and China’s commitment to the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Only a fool would claim that relations are deteriorating after hearing joint statements. Relations with China have improved after recent engagements,” he said.