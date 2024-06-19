AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024
Markets

China stocks edge down as market reform in focus; HK jumps

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 11:16am

HONG KONG: China stocks inched lower on Wednesday, with the tech-focused STAR50 index leading losses, after the securities regulator said it will issue fresh measures to reform the technology board.

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a conference in Shanghai the watchdog will publish eight new measures to deepen STAR market reform, with a focus on promoting hard-core technologies.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Hong Kong stocks rose broadly along with its Asian peers as the US dollar rally lost steam. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.34% at 3,020.03 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.42%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.27%, the consumer staples sector down 0.97%, the real estate index 1% lower and the healthcare sub-index down 0.53%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.27% to 6,512.49, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.95% at 18,264.51.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.63%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.12% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.03%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.88% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.02%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

