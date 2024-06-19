China stocks edge down as market reform in focus; HK jumps

HONG KONG: China stocks inched lower on Wednesday, with the tech-focused STAR50 index leading losses, after the securities regulator said it will issue fresh measures to reform the technology board.

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a conference in Shanghai the watchdog will publish eight new measures to deepen STAR market reform, with a focus on promoting hard-core technologies.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Hong Kong stocks rose broadly along with its Asian peers as the US dollar rally lost steam. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.34% at 3,020.03 points.