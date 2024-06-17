AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
C$ posts weekly gain

Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar steadied against its broadly stronger US counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed an increase in factory sales and investors judged that expected Bank of Canada interest rate cuts have been built into the currency’s outlook.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3740 to the US dollar, or 72.78 US cents, after moving in a range of 1.3728 to 1.3779.

The currency posted a modest weekly gain of 0.2% even after hitting on Tuesday its weakest intraday level in nearly two months at 1.3791.

“I think USD-CAD is still vulnerable to some upside swings out there but it’s not in a hurry,” said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

“The market is really focused on US (currency) trade flow right now ... For Canada, the drivers of expecting lower interest rates - that’s a checked box.”

The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as political uncertainty weighed on the euro.

The BoC last week became the first G7 central bank to ease monetary policy, cutting its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%.

Money markets expect another rate cut in July but have also moved to price in two rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve, after recent data showed a cooling in US inflation.

Canadian factory sales grew by 1.1% in April from March on higher sales of motor vehicles, as well as primary metals, Statistics Canada said. Separate data for April showed wholesale trade advancing 2.4%.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled 0.2% lower at $78.45 a barrel, giving back some of its weekly gain.

Canadian bond yields fell across a flatter curve. The 10-year was down 4.3 basis points at 3.285% after earlier touching its lowest since Feb. 2 at 3.260%.

