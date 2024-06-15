Markets Print 2024-06-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 14, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 76,706.77
High: 77,310.45
Low: 76,103.56
Net Change: 498.61
Volume (000): 212,692
Value (000): 13,535,877
Makt Cap (000) 2,410,104,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,126.00
NET CH (-) 331.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,904.24
NET CH (-) 101.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,076.22
NET CH (+) 732.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,218.23
NET CH (+) 67.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,591.54
NET CH (+) 5.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,043.42
NET CH (-) 39.78
------------------------------------
As on: 14- JUNE-2024
====================================
