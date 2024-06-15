KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 14, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 76,706.77 High: 77,310.45 Low: 76,103.56 Net Change: 498.61 Volume (000): 212,692 Value (000): 13,535,877 Makt Cap (000) 2,410,104,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,126.00 NET CH (-) 331.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,904.24 NET CH (-) 101.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,076.22 NET CH (+) 732.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,218.23 NET CH (+) 67.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,591.54 NET CH (+) 5.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,043.42 NET CH (-) 39.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 14- JUNE-2024 ====================================

