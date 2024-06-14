AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Court to hear pleas of IK, Bushra today

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking early hearing of their appeals against the verdict of the trial court in the Iddat case against them and pleas seeking of suspension of sentence till Friday (today).

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, adjourned hearing of the case till Friday after he was informed that Islamabad High Court (IHC) directives to conclude Iddat case within 10 days.

Khan and his wife’s counsel Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Salaman Safdar and Usman Gull appeared before the court.

Gull told the court that IHC has ordered to complete Iddat case.

He also told the court that IHC judges have so far not signed the written order.

Salman Akram Raja requested the court to fix the case for hearing on Friday (today). The judge said that on Friday he would conduct a visit to the jail.

The judge also said that if the written order of IHC is received by his court then the hearing of the case will be conducted on Friday, otherwise, he will hear this case on Saturday (June 15). The judge said that in this case, the complainant had expressed no confidence twice already.He will not make any such decision that creates problems. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC trial court local court Bushra Bibi Salman Akram Raja Iddat case

