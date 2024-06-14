Health sector: Punjab govt sets aside Rs539.15bn

LAHORE: The PML-N led Punjab government has set aside an amount of Rs 539.15 billion for health sector in the budget for the financial year 2024-25, which is 14 percent more when compared with the current year budgetary allocation.

Out of this budgetary allocation, Rs 510.55 billion have been allocated for non-development expenditures which is 15 percent more when compared with year 2023-24 allocation while Rs 128.60 billion have been set aside for developmental expenditures which is 11-percent more than current year’s allocation. An amount of Rs 86 billion has been allocated for development budget of Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department.

For Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, Rs 42.60 billion have been set aside for the next fiscal which is 54 percent more when compared with the current year’s allocation. For revamping of BHUs and RHCs, under phase-I, Rs 16 billion have been set aside while Rs 7.50 billion allocated for Phase-II in the next fiscal. For provision of free medicines in emergency units and OPDs of all the hospitals, Rs 55.40 billion have been allocated.

Among major projects in health sector, Rs 56 billion have been set aside for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Rs 8.84 billion for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Rs 450 million for launching Air Ambulance Service, Rs one billion for Clinic on Wheels projects, Rs 10 billion for launching Smog less and Climate Resilient Punjab and Rs two billion have been allocated for saving children from disabilities through screening.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024