AIRLINK 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.78%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
DFML 38.60 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.81%)
DGKC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.2%)
FCCL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (8.21%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
GGL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.12%)
HASCOL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.36%)
HBL 108.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.33%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.73%)
HUMNL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7%)
MLCF 39.02 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.09%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 8.95 (7.85%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (5.48%)
PTC 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.87%)
SEARL 61.12 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.51%)
SNGP 64.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.9%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.52%)
TPLP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
TRG 64.47 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,955 Increased By 377.3 (4.98%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By 1303.7 (5.38%)
KSE100 76,031 Increased By 3233.1 (4.44%)
KSE30 24,379 Increased By 1166.1 (5.02%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields dip with US peers; market ponders BOJ tapering

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 01:33pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields slipped on Thursday, tracking a decline in their US peers, although moves were rangebound ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy decision this week.

US Treasury yields, with which the JGB market tends to move in tandem, fell overnight after cooler-than-expected domestic consumer prices raised hopes the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in coming months.

Expectations were only partly dampened by new Fed projections that pointed to some caution.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.965%, while the two-year JGB yield edged down 1.5 bps to a one-month low of 0.32%.

But investors are taking a cautious stance as the BOJ begins its two-day policy meeting on Thursday.

While Japan’s central bank is expected to keep rates steady, market players were waiting to see if it will begin tapering its bond purchases.

The BOJ will consider trimming its bond buying this week, according to the Nikkei newspaper.

JGB yields track US peers higher; BOJ decision looms

Reuters reported last week that policymakers were brainstorming ways to slow its bond buying and may offer fresh guidance at the June meeting.

“Rather than cutting its JGB purchases and restoring market function all at once, I think the BOJ will try to do it while limiting jumps in yields as much as possible,” Yoshiro Sato, an economist at Resona Holdings said.

Japan’s central bank currently purchases bonds at a pace of about 6 trillion yen ($38.21 billion) per month, just enough to maintain its balance sheet.

Investors have been on alert for an official cut following a surprise reduction to the central bank’s bond purchases on May 13.

The five-year yield touched its lowest since May 16 at 0.53% before inching up.

It was last 0.5 bp lower at 0.55%.

The 20-year JGB yield and 30-year JGB yield both slid 2.5 bps to 1.77% and 2.115%, respectively.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields dip with US peers; market ponders BOJ tapering

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Oil slips on US growth worries, ample crude supply

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Read more stories