AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Budget termed overall positive for market

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: Contrary to expectations of change in treatment of income from capital gain and dividends to normal tax, affecting net returns of the investors; the budget FY25 is overall positive for the market as the government has not changed treatment of CGT to normal tax, analysts said.

Alongside this, the maximum rate of 15 percent tax on CGT has also remained unchanged (though removed slab benefits on holding for more than a year on purchase after Jul 01, 2024) for tax filers and tax on dividend has also remained unchanged at 15 percent, they added.

To note, in anticipation of above measures, the market has lost 4.0 percent or 3,186 points in last 12 sessions.

The government has removed slab wise benefit on Capital Gain Tax (CGT) for holding securities for more than a year on purchase after Jul 01, 2024. However, the top slab rate is unchanged at 15 percent for tax filers, while non tax filers, rate has increased from 30 percent to 45 percent.

“We believe, this is positive for market as it was rumor in the market that, government is mulling to change the treatment of CGT from full and final tax to normal tax”, Topline Securities, in its report said. While in actual, there is no change in treatment of CGT this will remain as full and final, it added.

There is no change proposed in tax rates for dividends income for both filers and non filers. This is positive for market as there were some news reports suggesting tax on dividend income will go up. Also there were speculations about change in treatment of dividend income to normal income. Status quo on this is positive for market. There is also no change in bonus tax. This will be neutral to positive for market.

The minimum turnover tax has remained unchanged contrary to general expectations of increase in this rate. This will be positive for low margin businesses like OMCs, chemicals and steels etc.

“We believe, this budget will serve as a prior action for new IMF program,” the report said. Subject to successful passage of this budget in compliance with IMF measures, market PE will re-rate from current 3.4x to historic forward PE of 6.93x linearly in 3 years time, it added.

“That said, we believe forward PE by Jun 2025 will rise to 4.6x, taking our index target for Jun 2025 to 106,000, providing return of 46 percent. In line with this, our Index target for Dec 2024 is 87,000, providing return of 20 percent.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes budget FBR Capital Gains Tax IMF and Pakistan dividends tax filers Economic distress CGT Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Budget termed overall positive for market

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories