AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

Eid days: Central control room to monitor activities across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has established a control room in the Civil Secretariat before the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha. The control room will compile reports from across Punjab 24/7 and will continue work during Eid Holidays under the supervision of senior officers.

The control room will ensure the establishment of law and order and implementation of government orders.

According to the details, the Punjab Home Department issued important orders before the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha and a central control room has been established for monitoring.

According to the directions, no banned organization will be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides. The spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department said that only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be able to collect the sacrificial animal hides.

The spokesman said that Section 144 will be enforced on burning of head and trotters in public places. The spokesperson said that bathing and boating in rivers, canals and dams will not be allowed during the Eid holidays. According to the government policy, Section 144 will also be enforced on throwing animal waste and garbage into manholes or canals.

The spokesman said that for the safety of human lives, temporary and mobile mechanical rides have been banned in the streets and areas during Eid holidays.

The spokesman clarified that pre-installed rides in various parks where legal fitness certificates have been obtained and all safety protocols are being followed have not been banned.

During the Eid holidays, there will be a ban on mechanical rides that are either mobile or are temporarily installed in the streets. Such mechanical rides do not follow safety protocols and their overloading put precious human lives at risk and hence the ban was imposed.

The Home Department has directed the police and administration across the province to ensure that no illegal cattle market is allowed to be established across Punjab and to ensure foolproof security arrangements for all Eid gatherings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Eid ul Azha Eid Civil Secretariat Punjab Home Department

Comments

200 characters

Eid days: Central control room to monitor activities across Punjab

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Inflation target of 21pc will be missed

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

World Bank projects 2.3pc GDP growth rate

Read more stories