Eid days: Central control room to monitor activities across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has established a control room in the Civil Secretariat before the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha. The control room will compile reports from across Punjab 24/7 and will continue work during Eid Holidays under the supervision of senior officers.

The control room will ensure the establishment of law and order and implementation of government orders.

According to the details, the Punjab Home Department issued important orders before the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha and a central control room has been established for monitoring.

According to the directions, no banned organization will be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides. The spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department said that only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be able to collect the sacrificial animal hides.

The spokesman said that Section 144 will be enforced on burning of head and trotters in public places. The spokesperson said that bathing and boating in rivers, canals and dams will not be allowed during the Eid holidays. According to the government policy, Section 144 will also be enforced on throwing animal waste and garbage into manholes or canals.

The spokesman said that for the safety of human lives, temporary and mobile mechanical rides have been banned in the streets and areas during Eid holidays.

The spokesman clarified that pre-installed rides in various parks where legal fitness certificates have been obtained and all safety protocols are being followed have not been banned.

During the Eid holidays, there will be a ban on mechanical rides that are either mobile or are temporarily installed in the streets. Such mechanical rides do not follow safety protocols and their overloading put precious human lives at risk and hence the ban was imposed.

The Home Department has directed the police and administration across the province to ensure that no illegal cattle market is allowed to be established across Punjab and to ensure foolproof security arrangements for all Eid gatherings.

