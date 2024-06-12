AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

MQM moves resolution to bring stranded Pakistanis back from Bangladesh

Published 12 Jun, 2024

KARACHI: The MQM on Tuesday moved a resolution to bring back Pakistanis being stranded in Bangladesh since the 1971 War but the treasury rejected the move as a federal subject.

On a private members’ day, Ejaz Ul Haque of the MQM tabled a resolution, seeking the government support to bring back the Pakistani nationals, who have been stranded in Bangladesh and living in refugee camps.

For the last 52 years, the mover says, these Pakistanis have an unwavering loyalty to Pakistan. They rendered huge sacrifices for Pakistan’s sovereignty and security in 1971 war.

In response, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, the Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, rejected the move as saying that it is a federal matter. He advised that the resolution may be presented in the national assembly instead.

MQM’s Syed Adil Askari also presented a move, demanding of the government to extend some allowance to the engineers in the province.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Information Minister supported the move, saying that engineers make it through a hard work, deserving to have an allowance.

