AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.25%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.98%)
DGKC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.81%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 138.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.79%)
OGDC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.52%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 112.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.15%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.26%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
SEARL 57.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.33%)
SNGP 61.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.68%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,558 Decreased By -67.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 24,125 Decreased By -235.2 (-0.97%)
KSE100 72,669 Decreased By -583.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 23,170 Decreased By -230.8 (-0.99%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moody’s fires France credit rating warning over snap elections

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 12:12pm

LONDON: France’s snap parliamentary elections are negative for the country’s credit score, ratings agency Moody’s has warned.

“This snap election increases risks to fiscal consolidation,” Moody’s said in a statement late on Monday, describing it as “credit negative” for the country’s Aa2 rating, which is one notch above Fitch and S&P Global’s equivalent score.

Moody’s explains how rating upgrade can be achieved

“Potential political instability is a credit risk given the challenging fiscal picture the next government will inherit,” it added, saying the currently “stable” outlook on France’s rating could be cut to “negative” if its debt metrics worsened further.

“A weakening commitment to fiscal consolidation would also increase downward credit pressures,” Moody’s said.

moody S&P Global Ratings Ratings agency Fitch credit score France credit rating

Comments

200 characters

Moody’s fires France credit rating warning over snap elections

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

Oil edges down as cautious investors await Fed meet, US CPI data

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

India’s Modi prevails over allies in cabinet line-up

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Read more stories