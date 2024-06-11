Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt will use resources optimally for economic revival, says PM Shehbaz

First cut in 4 years: SBP reduces key policy rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 20.5%

Dar to visit Jordan to participate in high-level conference on Gaza

Sharif brothers felicitate Indian PM for third term, Modi responds

Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

