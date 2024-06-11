Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 10, 2024
BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2024 Updated June 11, 2024 08:24am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt will use resources optimally for economic revival, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • First cut in 4 years: SBP reduces key policy rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 20.5%

Read here for details.

  • Dar to visit Jordan to participate in high-level conference on Gaza

Read here for details.

  • Sharif brothers felicitate Indian PM for third term, Modi responds

Read here for details.

  • Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

Read here for details.

  • BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Govt to allocate Rs418.8bn to hydel, water projects

Read more stories