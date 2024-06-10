Chinese textile group keen to develop textile factory: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan said on Sunday that a textile group has shown interest in developing textile factory in Pakistan.

According to Commerce Ministry statement, the Commerce minister visited Beijing as part of the official delegation of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and accompanied the premier at grand luncheon hosted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and witnessed MoUs and agreements signing ceremony.

The minister also interacted with his counterpart, Wang Wentao during the grand luncheon as well as accompanied the prime minister in his meetings with the Chairman Shandong Ruyi, a large textile group which has shown keen interest in developing textile factory in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal also accompanied the prime minister in witnessing some important MoUs related to solar panel manufacturing in Pakistan, development of agriculture park and seed technology transfer and green hydrogen energy development.

The Commerce minister and minister for Privatisation and Investment jointly held meetings with the heads of renowned Chinese companies including Sinochem, China National Chemical Engineering (two large state-owned petrochemicals and chemical companies), Sinoma (Cement plant manufacturers and economic zone developers), CZK (an e-commerce company selling Pakistani products) and Donghua Iron and Steel company.

Both the ministers apprised the companies about opportunities and policies in Pakistan and urged them to invest in Pakistan and assured them of complete facilitation by the government. The companies were also invited to Pakistan in the coming month.

