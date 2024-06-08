Eidul Azha on 17th

KARACHI: The Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Peshawar, as confirmed by the Zonal Sighting of the Crescent Committee during their meeting on Friday.

This sighting marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Zul-Hijjah, an important period that includes the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

The Zonal Committee, responsible for monitoring the sighting of the moon in the region, has verified the sighting. However, the formal announcement has been made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the authoritative body for moon sighting declarations in Pakistan.

“We have received credible reports of the moon sighting from various parts of Peshawar. The formal announcement will be made by the Central Committee shortly,” stated a representative of the Zonal Committee.

