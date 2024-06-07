Durrani to represent Pakistan at Tehran meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired) will represent Pakistan at a meeting of the regional contact group on Afghanistan being held in Tehran on Saturday (tomorrow).

A meeting of the regional contact group on Afghanistan, comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran is scheduled to be held in Tehran on June 8.

Sources said that Ambassador Durrani (retired) will represent Pakistan at the meeting of the special envoys of these countries on Afghanistan, with a special focus on the situation in the neighbouring country.

They said that the top diplomat would share Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of continued engagement of the international community for economic development and welfare of the Afghan people.

