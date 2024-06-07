AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-07

Durrani to represent Pakistan at Tehran meeting

Ali Hussain Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired) will represent Pakistan at a meeting of the regional contact group on Afghanistan being held in Tehran on Saturday (tomorrow).

A meeting of the regional contact group on Afghanistan, comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran is scheduled to be held in Tehran on June 8.

Sources said that Ambassador Durrani (retired) will represent Pakistan at the meeting of the special envoys of these countries on Afghanistan, with a special focus on the situation in the neighbouring country.

They said that the top diplomat would share Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of continued engagement of the international community for economic development and welfare of the Afghan people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Afghanistan Asif Durrani

Comments

200 characters

Durrani to represent Pakistan at Tehran meeting

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories