Markets Print 2024-06-07

Gold prices up

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday surged on the local market after the global value surpassing $ 350 an ounce, traders said.

The precious metal saw a big stride of Rs 2,400 to reach Rs 243,000 per tola and Rs 2,057 to Rs 208,333 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices grew by $ 30 to settle at $ 2362 per ounce with silver standing at $ 30.34 per ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained steady at Rs 2,800 per tola and Rs 2,400.54 per 10 grams, traders added.

