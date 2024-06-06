Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday lost its upward momentum slightly with silver inching down, traders said.

At midweek trading, the precious metal was selling at Rs 240600 per tola and Rs 206276 per 10 grams, down by Rs 400 and Rs 343, respectively.

On the world market, the bullion value dropped by just $ 4 to reach $ 2332 per ounce with silver available for $ 31 an ounce, traders said.

The local silver prices fell by Rs 20 and Rs 17.16, receding to Rs 2800 per tola and Rs 2400.54 per 10 grams, separately.

