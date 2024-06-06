CG reiterates support of Germany to women’s empowerment

KARACHI: Dr Ruediger Lotz, Consul General of Germany in Karachi, has reiterated Germany’s commitment to support women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Speaking at ‘the Shevolution’, a women summit organised by the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Korangi (WCCIK) at a local hotel on Wednesday, Lotz said, “We will continue to support Shevolution.”

He commended the organisers, saying it was inspiring to listen to all the speakers highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

“The process needs to be accelerated to achieve gender equality,” the Consul General emphasised.

He further stated, “I am convinced that Shevolution is the next phase of human evolution.”

Stressing the importance of women’s education, Lotz said that education is the key to economic and financial empowerment, which is necessary for a secure future.

Janine Rowher, First Secretary of Economic and Political Affairs at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad, also addressed the audience.

She shared Germany’s history of women’s rights, stating, “The evolution of women’s rights was a long-drawn struggle. Most rights enjoyed by Germans today were granted in the last 75 years. German women got the right to vote after World War I.”

Her remarks provided valuable context to the ongoing efforts towards gender equality.

Sania Gul and Ali Gul, founders of Gul Khan Truckart and strategic partners for Shevolution, also addressed the audience. They shared their journey of turning truck art into a positive image of Pakistan, becoming global ambassadors for Pakistan’s truck art with 25 artists on board. They envision a lady truck art competition with female artists donning the craft, promoting women’s participation in this unique art form.

Eric Robin, Miss Universe Pakistan, shared her personal journey, saying, “It was a long track from working as a shop assistant to assistant manager at home. I did not lose sight of my dream to be a fashion model.” Her story inspired the audience, showcasing determination and perseverance in pursuing one’s goals.

Earlier, Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, Patron-in-Chief and Founder President of WCCIK, greeted attendees with a welcome address. “This initiative is meant to help women achieve their objectives and dreams. By this, I mean, their financial independence,” Khan said, emphasizing the importance of economic empowerment for women.

