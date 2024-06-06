Use of plastic shopping bags banned in Punjab

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb on Wednesday announced to ban single-use plastic and shopping bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns. She said this big announcement is being made on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab to mark World Environment Day.

She was speaking at a conference and exhibition organized by the Punjab Department of Environment to celebrate the world environment day in a befitting manner. The theme of the exhibition and conference for the current year was “sustainable solutions for a changing world.”

The Minister claimed that the incumbent provincial government was working to eradicate smog and pollution from the very first day Maryam Nawaz was sworn in as the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister’s Solid Waste Management and Waste Project is being launched for the first time in Punjab.

She further said that at present, comprehensive work was being done at the grassroots level on the Multi-Sectoral Anti-Smog Action Plan. Important measures are being taken to eliminate all kinds of pollution in transport, agriculture, energy, and other relevant sectors.

The Transport Vehicles Ordinance will be amended to include vehicle fitness certification and environmentally friendly agricultural machines are being provided to farmers at a 60 percent subsidy to prevent the burning of crop residue.

Maryam Aurangzeb said “plastic also contributes to environmental pollution; therefore it is being banned from today for the health and life of the public. Now, shopping bags less than 75 microns thick and single-use plastics are banned.”

“Deputy Commissioners of Punjab’s districts are responsible for enforcing this ban in their respective districts. Violations will result in arrests, fines, and penalties. An awareness campaign for the public about the dangers of plastic will also be launched today,” she added.

The Minister urged the public to discourage the use of plastic and switch to alternative means. E-buses are being introduced, and e-bikes will be provided on zero-interest loans. Currently, no P&D project is being approved without allocating one percent of the budget for environmental requirements and forestation, she claimed.

Maryam Aurangzeb supported the use of cloth bags instead of shopping bags.

Addressing the people of Lahore, she said “the air you breathe in Lahore is poisonous and poison is death.” She urged the people to change their behaviour, habits, and mindset, stop using plastic, and support government policies. She mentioned that a plan will be formulated for the effective handling and recycling of plastic waste.

She said that after the budget, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s solar programme will reach every home.

