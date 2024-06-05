AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Life & Style

Sana Safinaz, Misha Lakhani, Sania Maskatiya set to exhibit in Dubai

  • Pakistani fashion will set up in gulf city prior to Eid festivities
BR Life & Style Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 04:15pm
Photo: Sana Safinaz
Photo: Sana Safinaz

It’s that time of the year when Pakistani fashion, in anticipation of the upcoming Eid festivities, begin to set up shop in Dubai.

Collectives featuring Pakistani fashion have become a regular occurrence across in Dubai as brands look to expand their horizons and offer their fresh collections to a diverse diaspora of customers.

Also on the radar is designer Misha Lakhani’s new store which will open it’s doors in Dubai on June 8, with the new Eid collection in tow.

Among the many exhibits that will be taking place over the course of the next few weeks, here is a curated selection.

Pakistani fashion to decamp in Dubai ahead of festive season

Misha Lakhani: June 8

Popular contemporary Pakistan designer has been exhibiting in Dubai for the last few years and this year she opens the doors to a sun-drenched, art-filled space in Jumeirah.

She will also unveil her new collection along with a collection of her basics and separates.

Location: Misha Lakhani Boutique, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1

The Vibe: June 8

Pakistani couture brand, Sana Safinaz are all set to exhibit their couture and pret-wear in anticipation of Eid with this collective.

Expect their new Eid collection as well as their newly launched couture line as well as their basics.

Location: Anantara Downtown, 10am - 8pm (Dubai time)

Pakistan’s fashion heavyweights all set to begin exhibits in Dubai this week

SoPritti: June 8

This popular collective is holding its ‘Summer Edit’ featuring a host of designers with easy summer wear including new contemporary Pakistani brand Saha Studio.

They will be debuting their light formals, pret-wear and basics.

Location: Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai

Dina’s Picks: June 6-7

Dubai-based influencer Dina Zahran provides a curated pop-up a few times a year, focused specifically on female-led brands.

Sania Maskatiya exhibited for the first time in the last iteration and will again be making an appearance, as well as Misha Lakhani’s brand, Mirakaa.

Location: Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz, 10am - 8pm (Dubai time).

The Afra Studio: June 3-8

This collective is presenting its ‘Summer Cotierie’ featuring a host of designers including Pakistan’s Mina Siddique, with her colourful print collections.

Presenting the platform as a personal styling studio, this exhibit is currently underway until June 8.

Location: 602 Barsha Business Point, Al Barsha, 11m-6pm (Dubai time)



