European stock markets rise at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Wednesday, as investors took their cue from gains elsewhere.

In initial deals, London’s FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to stand at 8,254.18 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.4 percent to 7,969.99 points and Frankfurt’s DAX rallied 0.6 percent to 18,507.02.

European shares snap three-day winning streak

Equities mostly rose on building optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before the end of the year after the latest batch of data indicated the long-resilient US jobs market was showing signs of easing.