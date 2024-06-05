AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Qatari diplomat calls on Maryam

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:22am

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali Bin Mubarak Al Khatar called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan separately, here on Tuesday and discussed cooperation between the two countries in trade and other fields.

During the meeting with Maryam Nawaz, matters of mutual interest and ways to explore potential investment opportunities in the province were discussed. She also apprised him about investment opportunities in Punjab.

The ambassador of Qatar said that the Ameer of Qatar will visit Pakistan soon. He said that delegations of experts from Qatar will visit Pakistan and take matters forward in terms of increasing cooperation in various fields.

During meeting, the Punjab governor said that the Pakistani workforce is playing the role of a strong bridge between the two countries. “Pakistan wants to benefit from Qatar’s expertise in the oil and gas sectors,” the governor said and appreciated Qatar for showing Islamic teachings and values to the whole world during the hosting of the Football World Cup.

Moreover, the governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider visited the house of PPP leader Hasan Ashraf Bhatti where he condoled with him on the death of his father Ashraf Bhatti. He also offered “fateha” for the late Ashraf Bhatti.

Talking to media on the occasion, the governor said that the country will not progress until there is “uniform accountability” and system of punishment and reward is in place.

