Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

FAPUASA holds rally against cut in higher education budget

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:38am

LAHORE: On the call of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), a protest rally was held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 against the cut in the recent higher education budget organized by the Joint Action Committee, Punjab University, in which a large number of teachers and non-teaching staff members participated.

The participants of this massive rally took to the road from the main gate of the university and then went back to the campus in a peaceful protest. Addressing the participants of the rally, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Central President of FAPUASA Pakistan, said that the future of more than 100,000 teachers, 250,000 non-teaching staff, and more than 300,000 students of Pakistani universities is in danger. After the budget cut of 40 billion, the universities are under severe uncertainty, and there is no hope for them.

Addressing the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the FAPUASA President said that today despite the presence of a woman Chief Minister on the highest post of the province, the women teachers of the university are fighting for their rights in the scorching heat wave of June.

He further added that the university teachers have knocked every door for their legitimate right in this severe weather, and now they have no option but to come to the streets.

Announcing the future course of action, the FAPUASA President called for protests outside press clubs on 5th June 2024, across Pakistan and said that university teachers and employees will remain on the streets until the higher education budget issue is resolved. Dr Amjad Magsi said that this fight is not for us but for the future generations who will lose their right to higher education after the massive increase in fees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

