PTI greets IHC verdict, reopening of party office

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday lauded the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s decision to exonerate party founding chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case and reopening the party's central secretariat.

In a statement issued here, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan expressed gratitude to IHC on behalf of PTI for its courageous decisions rooted in justice and law.

He said that the establishment of a robust and independent justice system, the supremacy of the constitution, and the rule of law would usher in a new era of peace, justice, and prosperity for the country and its people.

He declared that it is a welcoming respite to witness the judiciary standing firm in upholding the constitution's supremacy.

Despite facing the “most brutal state oppression and fascism”, he added, Imran Khan remained steadfast in his unwavering commitment to uphold the supremacy of the constitution.

He recalled that the last two years have been the darkest period in the country's political and judicial history, during which every unconstitutional, illegal, barbaric and brutal tactic was used to topple the democratically elected government and crush the largest political party of the country.

He said that the forces that usurped the people's basic rights and made the constitution and law virtually ineffective chained the judiciary to pave the way for the fulfilment of their nefarious agenda.

He went on to say that the power wielders perpetrated unprecedented political, democratic, and administrative chaos in the country by “blatantly flouting” the law and “egregiously abusing” their authority.

He expressed optimism that the long-awaited dawn would soon rise in all its glory, and the forces of darkness that have exploited and oppressed others would be consigned to the dustbin of history along with their “sinister ambitions and goals”.

