Markets Print 2024-06-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 74,666.66
High: 75,669.76
Low: 74,592.74
Net Change: 908.60
Volume (000): 179,208
Value (000): 9,875,793
Makt Cap (000) 2,346,004,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,067.04
NET CH (-) 80.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,584.19
NET CH (-) 73.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,109.37
NET CH (-) 121.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,691.54
NET CH (-) 251.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,506.72
NET CH (-) 117.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,036.41
NET CH (-) 156.12
------------------------------------
As on: 04- JUNE -2024
====================================
