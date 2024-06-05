KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 74,666.66 High: 75,669.76 Low: 74,592.74 Net Change: 908.60 Volume (000): 179,208 Value (000): 9,875,793 Makt Cap (000) 2,346,004,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,067.04 NET CH (-) 80.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,584.19 NET CH (-) 73.64 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,109.37 NET CH (-) 121.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,691.54 NET CH (-) 251.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,506.72 NET CH (-) 117.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,036.41 NET CH (-) 156.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 04- JUNE -2024 ====================================

