Suspect held over snatching mobile phones from two KSA diplomats

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones from two Saudi Arabia diplomats in Sector F-8.

Police officials said they have also recovered both mobile phones from the suspected person.

The investigation of the arrested accused is continuing and police teams are conducting raids for the arrest of the accomplice of the suspect, they said.

They said the police traced the suspect through mobile technology, cameras and human intelligence.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officials visited the Saudi Embassy and handed over the recovered mobile phones to the Saudi Embassy officials.

