Lion Junior Squash Open: Mahnoor Ali wins Gold Trophy

LAHORE: Mahnoor Ali, an 11-year-old Pakistani squash prodigy, achieved a significant milestone by clinching the gold medal in the Under-13 category at the Lion Junior City Open 2024, held in Singapore defeating Tang Ching Sum of Hong Kong.

The Pakistani player's winning score was eleven-six, eleven-seven, and eleven-four says a message received here.

This achievement was made possible through the generous support of the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood Foundation. This marks Mahnoor’s fourth international title.

Previously, she secured the gold medal in the Australian Junior Open 2024 and earned a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023.

The foundation's dedication to promoting sports and nurturing young talent has been crucial to Mahnoor's journey, allowing her to participate in prestigious events and gain invaluable experience.

Abdul Razak Dawood says, “Mahnoor's victory not only brings pride to her family and the whole nation but also serves as an inspiration for other young athletes in Pakistan. Her success story highlights the importance of providing opportunities and resources to young sports enthusiasts, setting the stage for future champions in various fields. We are always committed to supporting young talent in Pakistan by providing them with the right platforms to nurture and develop their skills in the right direction.”

The young athlete has consistently made both the foundation and the nation proud, having won 14 medals and 4 international titles to date.

“This news was a tremendous delight for the foundation and all of us. Mahnoor's journey has been incredible. When we first met her, we instinctively knew that this young girl would make us all proud and achieve great victories for the country. Today, we celebrate her 14th medal in the world of squash, a testament to her hard work and talent,” said Mehreen Dawood.

It may be noted that the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many.

The initiative undertaken by the Foundation believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.

