Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-04

LWMC to set up awareness camps in cattle markets

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

LAHORE: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would set up services delivery awareness camps in all cattle markets under the management of the district government; these camps would provide free waste bags to buyers to ensure proper disposal of animal waste and these camps would also be set up in 274 union councils across the provincial capital.

This was disclosed during a meeting of the LWMC’s Board of Directors on Monday to review the preparations and finalise the preparations for Eid-ul-Azha 2024. LWMC Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfikar Khokhar chaired the meeting while CEO Babar Sahib Din, Deputy CEO, board members and other officers were also present. In the meeting, the LWMC Board of Directors approved the procurement of 1.4 million waste bags to be distributed free of charge for the disposal of animal waste.

While addressing the meeting, the LWMC chairman assured that the LWMC would provide the best sanitation facilities to the people of Lahore during the festivity days. He added that the LWMC management was committed to ensuring ideal cleanliness arrangements during the Eid holidays.

The LWMC CEO briefed the board members about the preparations and highlighted the establishment of service delivery and awareness camps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LWMC cattle markets animal waste awareness campaign waste bags

Comments

200 characters

LWMC to set up awareness camps in cattle markets

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories