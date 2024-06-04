LWMC to set up awareness camps in cattle markets

LAHORE: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would set up services delivery awareness camps in all cattle markets under the management of the district government; these camps would provide free waste bags to buyers to ensure proper disposal of animal waste and these camps would also be set up in 274 union councils across the provincial capital.

This was disclosed during a meeting of the LWMC’s Board of Directors on Monday to review the preparations and finalise the preparations for Eid-ul-Azha 2024. LWMC Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfikar Khokhar chaired the meeting while CEO Babar Sahib Din, Deputy CEO, board members and other officers were also present. In the meeting, the LWMC Board of Directors approved the procurement of 1.4 million waste bags to be distributed free of charge for the disposal of animal waste.

While addressing the meeting, the LWMC chairman assured that the LWMC would provide the best sanitation facilities to the people of Lahore during the festivity days. He added that the LWMC management was committed to ensuring ideal cleanliness arrangements during the Eid holidays.

The LWMC CEO briefed the board members about the preparations and highlighted the establishment of service delivery and awareness camps.

