JI chief says to launch ‘movement’ for ‘Karachi’s rights’

KARACHI: Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday announced a ‘decisive’ movement for Karachi’s rights after Eidul Azha, blaming the PPP and MQM for the megacity’s underdevelopment

“The JI is resolved to galvanize the public for a decisive movement for Karachi’s rights after Eidul Azha,” Hafiz Naeem told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq

Besides the K-Electric, he said, his party will confront all forces, which are hostile to Karachi and its people.

He blamed the ruling PPP in Sindh with its mayor slot in Karachi along with the MQM for the plight of Karachi. He pledged that his party will fight for the city’s rights across the country.

He said that the metropolis cannot be left at the mercy of a government ruling the nation on the basis of a “fake” form 47.

Slamming the PPP provincial rule, Hafiz Naeem said that 78 innocent people fell prey to armed robbers over the past six months, adding that the megacity saw around 90,000 robberies in this calendar year.

He said that the rising armed robberies and violence are mirroring the worst law and order situation in Karachi. Despite billions of rupees spending on a safe city project, he said that citizens live under the threat of street criminals.

The citizens are persistently grappled with relentless and unchecked power outages, the JI Chief said, adding that the KE continues fleecing its consumers by overcharging. The public in Karachi are nearly abandoned and unheard by the government, he added.

He feared that the taxpayers will be forced to pay Rs2,800 billion in the name of capacity charges to the IPPS for the electricity, which they never used and even was never produced, fearing a looming power crisis ahead.

Against 100 percent increase in the KE consumer base, he said that the power company reduced its output 19 percent, also alleging the Nepra for “the white collar criminals”.

“Those imposed the PPP and MQM on Karachi and its people are equally responsible for the city’s underdevelopment,” he said. “Even, the youth in this city are left with limited employment opportunities,” he added.

He showed displeasure over the country’s desire for a relationship with hostile India and adversary to Afghanistan, slamming the government for inaction over the CPEC and Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project.

“The IMF is dictating the country’s annual budget while the US is dictating the foreign policy,” Hafiz Naeem said that such an underwhelming policy will lead the nation nowhere.

