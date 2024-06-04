HBL inaugurates Islamic banking branch in DHA Phase-VIII Karachi

KARACHI: HBL inaugurated its Islamic Banking Branch in DHA Phase 8, Karachi. This is a first-of-its-kind modular construction branch in the banking industry in Pakistan. The launch is part of HBL’s continuous efforts to expand its branch network to better serve Shariah-compliant products and services to its clients.

The branch was inaugurated by the Branch Manager’s mother along with the President & CEO.

HBL Islamic offers services to clients through a network of 408 dedicated branches and 569 Islamic Banking Windows (IBWs) in 300 cities across the country, with plans to expand its reach by adding more IBWs soon.

HBL Islamic Banking also offers a complete product suite for its SME and Commercial Banking clients, ranging from short-term working capital financing to long-term project financing. It has also established trade centres in key markets across the country to provide Shariah-compliant solutions for the domestic and international trade finance requirements of clients.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL, said, “The inauguration of this Islamic banking branch reflects HBL’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for Shariah-compliant banking solutions and services. With our tailor-made financial offerings, we aim to empower our clients to achieve their financial goals. The expansion of our branch footprint reinforces HBL Islamic Banking’s position as a leading player in the industry.”

