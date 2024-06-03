ITALY REPUBLIC DAY 2024: Message from Danilo Giurdanella, Consul General of Italy in Karachi

It is an honor for me to address the esteemed readers again on the fourth National Day of the Italian Republic. I have the pleasure to celebrate in Karachi with my Pakistani friends and colleagues.

As one of the longest-serving Consul Generals in Karachi, I’ve had the opportunity during these years to learn and appreciate the qualities that make the Pakistanis a great people: hospitality, generosity, industriousness, resourcefulness, love of friends, family, food and traditions.

And I know that many of you that are familiar with Italy, because of business or otherwise, will also recognize that the very same virtues are commonly found in Italians. This is perhaps the reason for the deep friendship and numerous links existing between the two nations - and the presence in Italy of the largest Pakistani community in the European Union.

But there is more. The present World and its international scenario, increasingly multipolar but not necessarily more stable, as anyone can see, is in dire need of these virtues.

It is not a coincidence therefore that the Italian and Pakistan governments maintain friendly relationships and have found common grounds on important foreign policy issues such as the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

Also, I believe that more dialogue, more understanding and mutual tolerance are necessary in international diplomacy and people-to-people relationships; this is the reason why the Italian Consulate in Karachi, with the graceful support of the Pakistan Authorities, has successfully promoted important interfaith and inter-cultural initiatives.

But more action is needed as dialogue is key to bring more peace and stability into the Greater Middle East and the whole Indo-Pacific.

In this spirit, with a special treat, this year we are celebrating our National Day by organizing an Italian Food and Culture Festival in Karachi from 3-9 June.

The week aims to celebrate our cultural and culinary Mediterranean heritage with a visiting Italian celebrity Chef, who will provide Italian cooking classes and some Italian companies that will be showcasing their high-end services and products, partly manufactured in Pakistan in a display of a win-win economic cooperation for both friendly Countries.

From this point of view, I would like to remind that the Italian Consulate in Karachi works closely with Government of Pakistan in promoting economic opportunities and it is pleasing to see that, as a result, Italian companies in many sectors are active and interested in Pakistan: textile, energy, pharmaceuticals, food machinery, luxury products, IT services, weapons and security, to name just a few.

According to the statistics by State Bank of Pakistan, the overall exports to Italy stood at $1,151.448 million during July-June 2023 fiscal year, which shows a rise of 5.88%.

The Consulate is also engaged in the preservation of cultural heritage in Sindh. The recent discoveries at the Bhanbore archaeological site are a prime example of joint effort and close cooperation between Italy and Pakistan in this field.

We are also working closely with public sector universities in Sindh to establish cooperation with similar counterpart institutions in Italy.

In particular, the Consulate of Italy in Karachi has established successful partnerships with University of Karachi, NED University and Institute of Business Administration in Karachi and in Sukkur that have allowed hundreds of students from Sindh and Balochistan to pursue graduate and post-graduate studies in Italy.

The Consulate of Italy in Karachi also encouraged a major Italian company to donate and set up research labs and tractors to a few Universities with the aim to promote agricultural mechanization in Pakistan.

In conclusion, Italy and Pakistan’s excellent bilateral relations are strong because of genuine people-to-people bonds: our job as diplomats is to enhance the existing cooperation by putting people in touch with each other and by being “interpreters” and “facilitators” at times.

The Consulate of Italy in Karachi is eager to develop more cooperation and to facilitate and welcome all Pakistani and Italian engagements to promote joint prosperity in our Countries!

