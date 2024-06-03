FAPUASA seeks ‘adequate’ allocations for universities in budget

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has written letters to the chief ministers of all provinces, emphasising the need for adequate funding for universities. The letters requested each province to allocate at least Rs 50 billion in their respective budgets for universities.

The FAPUASA commended the Sindh government for establishing a provincial Higher Education Commission (HEC) and providing regular funds, and appreciated the Punjab government for establishing its provincial HEC. However, the association urged the Sindh chief minister to enhance the proposed budget for the universities from Rs 30 billion to Rs 50 billion.

Last week, the FAPUASA had written letters to the president, prime minister and finance minister, requesting Rs 500 billion in the federal budget for universities. The association highlighted the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award 2010, which emphasised equitable distribution of funds to promote provincial autonomy and financial independence of provinces, including educational institutions.

The FAPUASA has decided to stage a protest on June 5, 2024, with demonstrations in front of press clubs nationwide, urging provincial governments to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities. Faculty from all universities will gather at press clubs across Pakistan at 10:00 am on June 5, 2024, to record their protest.

The FAPUASA urged all stakeholders to recognise the urgency of this matter and take immediate action to support higher education in Pakistan. The future of our nation depends on the strength and stability of our educational institutions.

