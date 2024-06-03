Ceasefire plan: Biden must step up his pressure on Israel

Russian RT television’s flagship programme CROSSTALK often offers something very interesting and informative, although it’s heavily tilted towards the Kremlin of some obvious reasons. Its latest show “Cross talk: Lost legitimacy”, for example, is one such programme.

According to a very short description of the discussion moderated by Peter Lavelle, “We are told the Biden administration won’t change its support for Israel even in light of the recent Rafah massacre. There are no red lines – only empty words.

The international community is rallying to the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, the US stands alone in isolation.” I cannot agree more, so to speak. Yesterday, Palestinian death toll surpassed the 36,400 mark with the killing of 60 more Palestinians in Gaza by Israel’s armed forces. Most of those have been killed are civilians, including women and children.

The whole world, including the US, the principal supporter of the Zionist state, is aware of the fact that nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicines. The entire healthcare system of the Gaza Strip has collapsed due to growing belligerence of Israel.

But let’s get back to the topic at hand. In a nutshell, this particular programme of Lavelle seems to have demanded the US stop support for Zionism in Israel and fascism in Ukraine. The US has burnt its fingers in Gaza and Ukraine.

In my view, US President Joe Biden must revisit his country’s support to Israel in view of the fact that the ceasefire plan (the three-part proposal envisages, among other things, a six-week ceasefire in which the Israeli armed forces would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza) presented by him has been rejected by Israel with vehemence.

But Biden must continue to exert pressure on the Israeli government, although two ministers of Netanyahu’s cabinet have threatened to quit the government in the event of acceptance of his plan.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

