West Indies restrict PNG to 136-8 in T20 World Cup clash

AFP Published June 2, 2024 Updated June 2, 2024 09:35pm

GEORGETOWN: West Indies’ bowlers proved too much for the comparative novices of Papua New Guinea as the two-time former champions restricted them to 136 for eight in their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Sese Bau’s belligerent 50 off 43 balls, with six fours and one six, represented the only meaningful contribution from PNG after they were put in to bat on a bright, humid morning.

Wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga (27 not out) and captain Assad Vala (21) were the only other players to get past 20 with fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell spearheading a disciplined West Indies effort with two wickets each.

England overwhelm Pakistan in final T20 before World Cup defence

West Indies captain Rovman Powell opted with a spin-pace combination throughout the innings to good effect.

The slow bowling trio of Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase contributed with wickets and economy to limit a struggling Papua batting line-up.

Chastened by desperately poor showings at the last two T20 World Cups, the champions from 2012 and 2016 are keen to pick up early points against PNG and Uganda before the tougher Group C challenges in the shape of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

West Indies’ only previous meeting in an official international fixture against Papua New Guinea was at the 2018 qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe for the 2019 50-over-side World Cup.

Jason Holder’s unbeaten 99 guided the Caribbean team to a six-wicket win in Harare.

