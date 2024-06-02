AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-02

Poverty on the rise

Published June 2, 2024 Updated June 2, 2024 02:57am

EDITORIAL: Ideally, the government should have already known what the recent PIDE (Pakistan Institute of Development Economics) study revealed last week; that Pakistan’s poverty rate increased from 38.6 percent to 39.5 percent over the last five years.

No doubt this is the result of two critical factors. First, Covid rampaged through the international economy and sent millions of people tumbling below the poverty line all across the world, Pakistan being no exception.

Then, the compulsion of an active IMF programme to avoid outright default and helplessness in front of its “upfront conditions” pumped cost-push inflation in times of already record inflation and unemployment and made millions more much poorer.

Ideally, the government should also know that this trajectory is only going to get worse. Because Covid may have gone but the need for the Fund, which will force yet more taxes and cut even more subsidies, is still there.

And just when everybody is done celebrating signing the next EFF (Extended Fund Facility) and a very likely interest rate cut by the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan), the same story of bailout conditions bloating utility bills and stoking inflation will come back with a vengeance.

But since the government does not seem too concerned about this trend, it’s also unlikely to be prepared for the squeeze, which will raise poverty all over again, that is just round the corner.

Interestingly, the PIDE study also presented the first multidimensional index to measure “digital poverty” in Pakistan. Consisting of three dimensions – ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) availability, affordability and access, and literacy – the report concluded that about half the country’s population “severely lacks digital literacy”.

This is a chilling confirmation of the fact that even those that are able to escape poverty and get an education are often cut off from the progressive mainstream. And that, in turn, explains why almost half the country also hovers just above or below the poverty line.

This is a very difficult situation and there are no easy fixes. That much is understandable. Yet it’s still unforgivable that the government is not taking it nearly seriously enough.

Even now it’s only talking about how the IMF programme is necessary to keep default at a distance. It’s still not willing to accept that the bailout will come at a very high price for most people of the country. That’s why nobody has a plan.

Sadly, this is exactly what to expect when bitter turf wars dominate the political landscape and politicians sell dreams on the campaign trail only to come to power to settle personal/political scores and bolster their power bases.

With taxes and cost of utilities about to rise very soon, there’s little doubt that the next such report will paint an even gloomier picture of Pakistan’s poverty trends.

And, in the absence of any effective preventive measures, the poor, miserable lower classes have no choice but to brace for another fiscal mauling.

If this does not jolt the government into some sort of action, nothing will.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP poverty ICT PIDE EFF Pakistan’s poverty rate

Comments

200 characters

Poverty on the rise

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

OPEC+ set to decide oil output policy for 2024, possibly into 2025

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Live-streaming NAB amendment: SC explains why KP’s plea rejected

FIA summons PTI bigwigs to probe controversial social media post

Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

GEPCO tender: local suppliers ‘knock out’ int’l bidder

Read more stories