IPAK to be listed on PSX on 3rd

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has notified the listing of International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) with effect from Monday, June 03, 2024.

Trading in the shares of IPAK will commence on the Main Board of PSX from Monday, June 03, 2024 and shall be settled on T+2 basis. The first settlement date will be Wednesday, June 05, 2024. The market lot of the company will be 01 share of Rs 10 each.

The shares of the company have already been declared an eligible security by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and all the transactions shall be settled through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). NCCPL has assigned “IPAK” to the company as their company code/security symbol.

The opening price of the shares of IPAK will be Rs 25.20 per share, as determined through the Book Building process. The company will be quoted in the “Paper, Board & Packaging” sector in the daily quotation of the Exchange.

