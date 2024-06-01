AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Japan’s Nikkei closes more than 1pc higher as US yields fall

Published 01 Jun, 2024

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended more than 1% higher on Friday, rebounding from a one-month closing low in the prior session, as US bond yields fell further after a batch of data suggested the Federal Reserve has scope to cut rates this year.

The Nikkei rose 1.14% to 38,487.9 after a three-day slide. It was down 0.4% for the week but up 0.2% for the month.

The broader Topix rose 1.7% to 2,772.39. It gained 1.09% for the week and 1.07% for the month.

“The market reacted too much in the previous session to the jump in Treasury yields, which subsequently lifted Japanese yields,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

US Treasury yields slid overnight after data showed the world’s largest economy grew more slowly in the first quarter than previously estimated as consumer spending was revised lower.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield rose to 1.07% but was off from a near 13-year peak of 1.1% scaled on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, due later in the day for further direction.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing gained 1.59% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 3.24%.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes rose, with the brokerage sector jumping 4.25% to become the top performer.

