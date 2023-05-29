Actor Sanam Saeed reveals upcoming film ‘Umro Ayyar’

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed revealed the first look from her upcoming movie ‘Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning’ on Instagram on Sunday.

Saeed, sharing a poster from the film, is seen dressed in warrior clothing to depict the historical character from a classic Urdu novel.

Saeed captioned the post, “…while one paves the way for faith among us.”

View this post on Instagram

The film and media fraternity reacted below the post. Fellow actor Sarwat Gilani and Frieha Altaf sent her good wishes, while Ali Kazmi, who has also been cast in the film, wrote, “Let’s go!”

The production house shared a trailer of the film.

Umro Ayyar is a fictional character from Tilism-e-Hoshruba which is included in the ‘Hamzanama’ written by Ghalib Lakhnavi. He was first written about during the time of Mughal Empire King Jalaluddin Akbar.

Many authors like Zaheer Ahmed, Mazhar Kaleem, Safdar Shaheen and Akhter Rizvi have also worked on iterations of this historical character.

The latest iteration of ‘Umro Ayyar’ is set to be directed by Azfar Jafri and will feature an ensemble cast including Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui and Simi Raheal.

No further details about the plot and release date have been announced yet.

Sanam Saeed is a Pakistani actress, singer and former model who has worked primarily in Pakistani cinema and television. She is best known for portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Momina Duraid’s ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ for which she received numerous accolades including Lux Style Awards for Best Television Actress.

She was recently seen in ‘Barzakh’ with fellow actor Fawad Khan. She is married to actor Mohib Mirza.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to debut at Series Mania Festival