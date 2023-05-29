AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actor Sanam Saeed reveals upcoming film ‘Umro Ayyar’

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed revealed the first look from her upcoming fantasy film ‘Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning’ on...
BR Life & Style Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 07:42pm
<p>Photo: Instagram <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/sanammody">@sanammody</a></p>

Photo: Instagram @sanammody
Follow us

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed revealed the first look from her upcoming movie ‘Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning’ on Instagram on Sunday.

Saeed, sharing a poster from the film, is seen dressed in warrior clothing to depict the historical character from a classic Urdu novel.

Saeed captioned the post, “…while one paves the way for faith among us.”

The film and media fraternity reacted below the post. Fellow actor Sarwat Gilani and Frieha Altaf sent her good wishes, while Ali Kazmi, who has also been cast in the film, wrote, “Let’s go!”

The production house shared a trailer of the film.

Umro Ayyar is a fictional character from Tilism-e-Hoshruba which is included in the ‘Hamzanama’ written by Ghalib Lakhnavi. He was first written about during the time of Mughal Empire King Jalaluddin Akbar.

Many authors like Zaheer Ahmed, Mazhar Kaleem, Safdar Shaheen and Akhter Rizvi have also worked on iterations of this historical character.

The latest iteration of ‘Umro Ayyar’ is set to be directed by Azfar Jafri and will feature an ensemble cast including Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui and Simi Raheal.

No further details about the plot and release date have been announced yet.

Sanam Saeed is a Pakistani actress, singer and former model who has worked primarily in Pakistani cinema and television. She is best known for portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Momina Duraid’s ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ for which she received numerous accolades including Lux Style Awards for Best Television Actress.

She was recently seen in ‘Barzakh’ with fellow actor Fawad Khan. She is married to actor Mohib Mirza.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to debut at Series Mania Festival

Sanam Saeed Umrao Ayyar

Comments

1000 characters

Actor Sanam Saeed reveals upcoming film ‘Umro Ayyar’

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Read more stories