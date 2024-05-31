Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $63mn, now stand at $9.09bn

Pakistan launches PakSAT-MM1 for faster internet connectivity

Power loadshedding to continue on high-loss feeders, says Leghari

Electric vehicle: DFML enters into agreement with EGML to manufacture Honri-VE

Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

