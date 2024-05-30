AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
May 30, 2024
Life & Style

‘All eyes on Rafah’ image shared 46mn times online

  • Malala, Gigi and Bella Hadid among celebrities who shared the graphic
AFP | BR Life & Style Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 03:22pm

PARIS: An AI-generated image bearing the words “All eyes on Rafah” has been shared by more than 46 million Instagram accounts since Monday after a deadly Israeli strike at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Gazan city.

The image depicts densely packed rows of tents stretching endlessly across a desert landscape overshadowed by mountains, alluding to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled there during Israel’s military campaign against Hamas.

Chilean-US actor Pedro Pascal, top models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are of Palestinian descent, Pakistani activist and producer Malala Yousafzai, and French football star Ousmane Dembele are among the celebrities to have shared it on Instagram.

After severe backlash, Malala condemns Israeli government for ‘war crimes’

Malala has previously come under fire for not speaking up about the atrocities being carried out in Gaza. She later issued a statement condemning the Israeli government.

Models Gigi and Bella have also both incurred criticism for speaking out against the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The slogan “All eyes on Rafah” has also been widely shared in other publications and social networks, especially X, where the hashtag #alleyesonrafah has attracted almost one million hits, according to online monitor Visibrain.

The platform, formerly Twitter, has also seen 27.5 million messages published in three days about the attack on the southern Gazan city bordering Egypt that generated international outrage.

Gaza’s health ministry said an Israeli strike on the camp that sparked a fire on Sunday killed 45 people and injured 249.

Israel’s military said it had targeted and killed two senior Hamas members, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking of a “tragic accident” that his government was investigating.

Egypt’s Sisi calls to ensure Gazans not ‘forcibly displaced’

Israel’s aggression in Gaza has killed at least 36,171 people, mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.



